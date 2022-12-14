Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 2x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $429 million ($233.6 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

16-31-50-55-61, Powerball 9, Power Play 4x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $134 million ($72.3 million cash value).

