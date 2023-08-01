There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-11-48-58-65, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $95 million ($48.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-10-28-52-63, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $1.05 billion ($527.9 million cash).