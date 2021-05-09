Severe weather is in Sunday afternoon’s forecast for South Arkansas.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said showers and thunderstorms will increase along and ahead of a cold front Sunday afternoon through the evening, before diminishing late Sunday night.
Given the extent of instability and wind shear in place, some of these storms may be severe, with damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall possible.
An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out as well.
Localized flash flooding will be possible where the storms producing locally heavy rainfall move repeatedly over the same areas late Sunday afternoon and evening.
Additional periods of showers and thunderstorms will redevelop across the area late Monday through Wednesday, with these additional rains possibly resulting in minor flooding of low lying, poor drainage areas, especially where the heavier rain falls Sunday afternoon and evening.