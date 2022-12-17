Two Lee County adults have been charged with capital murder after a six-year-old boy was found dead Friday night buried below a hallway floor inside their home.
Arkansas State Police said in a statement that agents were called to the home in the Moro community west of Mariana about 10:45 p.m. by Lee County deputies.
Agents are also investigating injuries, believed to be burns to the scalp, that were sustained by a six-year-old girl who lives in the same house.
Ashely Roland, 28, the mother of the children, and Nathan Bridges, 33, have been arrested by the state police and are being held at the Lee County Jail. In addition to the murder count, both are charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Based on initial findings, it is believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.
The injured girl has been transported to a Memphis hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.