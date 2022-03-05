Two unidentified drivers died about 4 p.m. Friday in a fiery collision on Interstate 30 north of Rockport in Hot Spring County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a vehicle that was eastbound at about the 100-mile marker crossed the median and into oncoming westbound traffic. It struck a westbound Freightliner head on.
Video posted on Facebook showed both vehicles ablaze off the west side of the roadway.
Neither driver was immediately identified.
The interstate was blocked in both directions for several hours due to the fire and recovery operations.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Jackson Daniell investigated the wreck.