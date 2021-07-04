There was no grand prize winner Saturday night in the national Powerball lottery but there was one $100,000 winner in Arkansas.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
26-40-41-55-65, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $100,000. There were four Match 4 + Power Play tickets sold, worth $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball ticket sold, worth $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play ticket sold, worth $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $113 million ($80 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-31-32-34-45, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $82 million ($57.7 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).