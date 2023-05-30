Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

21-33-35-62-64, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $239 million ($121.5 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

12-20-37-41-64, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth $187 million ($95.3 million cash).

