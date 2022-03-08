Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

10-43-55-59-67, Powerball 2, Power Play 3x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $99 million ($67.9 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

11-19-28-46-47, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $126 million ($86.1 million cash).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

