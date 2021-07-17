There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
24-25-47-52-57, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Kentucky.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $128 million ($91.8 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
33-46-53-59-62, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $150 million ($107.6 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.