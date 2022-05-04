There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
15-19-27-35-57, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $37 million ($22.1 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
18-27-33-39-44, Powerball 8, Power Play 5x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($12 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.