Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

15-19-27-35-57, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $37 million ($22.1 million cash value).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

18-27-33-39-44, Powerball 8, Power Play 5x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($12 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

