Two Ashley County residents died about 3:50 p.m. Friday when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in the rain.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Sharrie Williams, 21, of Crossett was driving a 2010 model Toyota west on Arkansas 8 in Fountain Hill, near Arkansas 133.
Williams lost control and the Toyota traveled into the eastbound, where it was stuck on its right side by an eastbound 2018 model Kenworth.
Williams and her passenger, Drackus Charleston, 29, of Hamburg, died at the scene.
It was raining and the road was wet.
Cpl. Lagarain R. Cross investigated the wreck.