There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery, raising the jackpot for Tuesday to a staggering $1.55 billion.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
11-35-40-52-56, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 2x.
There were seven Match 5 winners of $1 million in Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. There were two Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $2 million in Michigan and Tennessee.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $1.55 billion ($757.2 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Mega Ball + Megaplier winner of $20,000. There were seven Match 4 winners of $500. There were five Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were 29 Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 22 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
23-24-33-51-64, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $124 million ($62.8 million cash).