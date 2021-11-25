There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-16-32-63-65, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $243 million ($171.9 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-24-54-57-58, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $94 million ($66.3 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.