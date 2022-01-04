Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

2-13-32-33-48, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Maryland. There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Arizona, California and Florida.

In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 winners of $100. There were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $575 million ($409.3 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

2-5-30-46-61, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $244 million ($172.5 million cash).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
1
0
0

Recommended for you