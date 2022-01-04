There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-13-32-33-48, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Maryland. There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Arizona, California and Florida.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 winners of $100. There were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $575 million ($409.3 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-5-30-46-61, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $244 million ($172.5 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.