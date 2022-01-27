Plans are under way to provide utilities to Clark County’s 1,000-acre Super Site after officials on Tuesday got the nod to pursue the undertaking.
J.L. Griffin, interim CEO of the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County, proposed to a bare quorum that he begin the process of cost estimation for a project that will pipe water and sewer beneath Highway 67 to the Super Site.
Griffin said there is a prospect interested in properties owned by the Clark County Industrial Council as well as the EDCCC’s Super Site. The initial 1/4 mile would connect the industrial park to the Super Site’s southeastern-most corner off Whippoorwill Lane.
“Anyone going on this Super Site is gonna have to have water and sewer,” Griffin said. “I think it should have been done a long time ago.” Griffin said the addition of utilities would also help certify the site. The project could cost upward to $100,000, but Griffin estimated it could be as low as $50,000.
