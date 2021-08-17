The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its pardon and commutation recommends for August.
Actions were taken regarding these South Arkansas inmates by county.
Recommendations for pardon with merit:
Hempstead – George Adams Jr., burglary three counts, theft of property four counts, breaking and entering.
Recommendations for pardon without merit:
Miller – Brenda Longino, sexual assault first degree.
Commutation recommendations without merit:
Ashley – Iba Aiken, possession of controlled substance-meth and cocaine, habitual offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery of meth or cocaine. Freddie Hendrix, first-degree murder. Hendrix was convicted in the June 1980 murder of Vera Rhoden, who was beaten to death with a hammer during a burglary and robbery at her home.
Clark – Carlton Marks, delivery of meth or cocaine, probation revocation.
Cleveland – Michael Harcrow, rape.
Desha – Wendell McClain, aggravated robbery.
Hempstead – Antoine Easter, possession of controlled substance-meth, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of meth or cocaine, maintaining a drug premises, possession of a firearm by certain persons, other charges. Andrew Wiseman, rape.
Little River – Richard Broyles, first-degree murder.
Nevada and Hempstead – Harold Latin, aggravated assault, habitual offender, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance-meth or cocaine.
Ouachita – Tony Face, aggravated assault, attempted murder, habitual offender, possession of a firearm by a certain person. Willie Porchia, manufacture, delivery and possession of a controlled substance, distribution near certain facilities.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.