RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT – Declining workload and projected reductions in other systems will result in a potential reduction of up to 100 contract personnel and government term employees at Red River Army Depot.
The depot will execute this month a reduction of up to 35 government term employees and up to 65 contract personnel who support major production lines across the depot.
To ensure the proper transition of affected employees, Red River will open the Transition Support Center on March 10 to assist both government and contract team members. The center is readily accessible and will assist personnel in finding other occupations and employment.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.