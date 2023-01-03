There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
7-9-12-31-62, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in South Carolina. There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Kentucky and Missouri.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $100,000. There was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners to $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $291 million ($147.9 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-3-6-44-51, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $785 million ($395 million cash).