There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-15-26-35-45, Powerball 9, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $180 million ($130.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
30-32-42-46-48, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $63 million ($45.0 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.