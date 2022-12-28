There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
9-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 2x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California (2), Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $640 million ($328.3 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were six Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
17-41-47-60-61, Powerball 17, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $215 million ($112.3 million).