The ringleader of a scheme involving bid rigging at Red River Army Depot pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Jimmy Scarbrough, 70, is accused of accepting hundreds of thousands in money orders, collectible firearms and antique car repairs while the equipment mechanic supervisor at RRAD, according to court records.
He pleaded guilty at a hearing before District Judge Robert Schroeder III in a federal court.
Scarbrough told vendors what to bid, including the item, the quantity, and the price. By collecting fake bids from multiple vendors, Scarbrough was able to direct RRAD purchases to select vendors, including Jeffrey Harrison and Justin Bishop, while maintaining the appearance of a competitive bidding process, according to an earlier press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.
