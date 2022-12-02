Four people – all in the same car -- died Thursday in a three-vehicle collision near Bono in Craighead County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Herman Noel Deason, 18, of Black Rock was driving a 2021 Hyundai south on U.S. 63 south of Bono about 5:45 p.m.
The Hyundai crossed the center turn lane of the five-lane highway and entered the northbound lane. It struck the front of a northbound 2018 model Jeep driven by Avery Larusso, 19, of Lakeland, TN. Another northbound vehicle, a 2005 model Toyota, was unable to avoid the collision.
Deason and three of his passengers died. They were Kreccia Gail Jones-Pegler, 41, also of Black Rock, Justin Lowell Pegler, 29, of Monett, and a minor female child. Minor children who are killed or injured in fatality wrecks are not identified in Arkansas State Police reports.
Larusso and her passenger, Loura Ann Huskey, 31, of Portia were both injured.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Bono is located a few miles northwest of Jonesboro.
Trooper 1st Class Tyler S. Ashcraft investigated.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.