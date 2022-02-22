There was no jackpot winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-36-37-45-69, Powerball 3, Power Play 2.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $45 million ($30.1 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
6-11-50-63-68, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $75 million ($50.1 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.