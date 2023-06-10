There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Friday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-19-53-60-68, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Indiana. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Ohio.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $260 million ($134.3 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
16-21-29-53-66, Powerball 2, Power Play 5x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $308 million ($159 million).