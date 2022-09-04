Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $446,892 in July, according to a report released August 29 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Office of the Arkansas Lottery.
This is up from sales of $401,477 in June.
For July, Columbia County had winnings of $252,058 awarded, according to the report. This compares to winnings of $251,268 awarded in June.
Statewide, Arkansas had lottery ticket sales of $54,094,251, up from $45,158,812 in June. According to the ASL report, prizes of $34,219,384 were awarded in Arkansas in July. This is up from $29,452,734 awarded in June.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales and winnings awarded in July.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $66,368 in July, with winnings of $35,253 awarded. This compares to sales of $63,067 in June, with winnings of $36,420 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $550,298 in July, with winnings of $308,531 awarded. This compares to sales of $500,244 in June, with winnings of $312,164 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $141,059.50 in July, with
winnings of $85,526 awarded. This compares to sales of $130,124 in June, with winnings of $70,144 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $790,562.50 in July, with winnings of $489,763 awarded. This compares to sales of $668,320.50
in June, with winnings of $400,019 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $211,839 in July, with winnings of $121,131 awarded. This compares to sales of $182,853 in June, with winnings of $114,338 awarded.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $695,605 in July, with winnings of $418,392 awarded. This compares to sales of $648,714 in June, with winnings of $421,291 awarded.
Union County had lottery sales of $1,236,162 in July, with winnings of $715,597 awarded. This compares to sales of $1,113,268.50 in June, with winnings of $712,813 awarded.
No information on individual retailers' sales for July were available from the ASL.