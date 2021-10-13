Arkansas State Police is leading an investigation into an officer involved shooting Wednesday night at Zapata’s Restaurant.
One suspect suffered minor injuries.
This is a developing story. CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 14, 2021 @ 12:41 am
Arkansas State Police is leading an investigation into an officer involved shooting Wednesday night at Zapata’s Restaurant.
One suspect suffered minor injuries.
This is a developing story. CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com