TexARKana Police Chief Kristi Bennett has submitted a formal resignation that will be effective July 6. Bennett will be returning to her hometown with her family to serve as the police chief of Hot Springs Village.
“It is with great sadness that we accept this resignation from Chief Bennett, but we are grateful for her years of service to our community. Her commitment to well-trained officers and staff coupled with her exceptional love for our city have made her an excellent chief. We will miss her in our organization, but we wish her the best as she continues her career” said City Manager Jay Ellington.
Chief Bennett’s tenure with TAPD began in 2005 as a patrol officer and was later promoted to the department’s Public Information Officer where she spearheaded the successful PRIDE academy program that provided much needed outreach to the community’s youth.
