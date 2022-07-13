A surface trough extending from the Florida Panhandle west-southwestward along the northern Gulf coast continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of Mexico and adjacent land areas.
The National Hurricane Center expects the surface trough to drift northward during the next few days. Significant development is unlikely due to the system's proximity to land.
Regardless of development, heavy rains will pose a risk of flash flooding along portions of the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days.