ARKADELPHIA – A local appliance store that is part of a nationwide chain will soon cease operations, as the franchise recently announced plans to shut stores across the U.S.
The Sears Hometown Store in Arkadelphia, located at 2919 W. Pine St., will remain open at least through January, according to owner and operator Harold Ledford.
The parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month. There are at least 121 Sears Hometown Store locations across the U.S. The latest news comes on the heels of a decision earlier this year to close 100 Sears locations across the nation. Six locations in Arkansas, including the Nashville Sears, were affected by those closures.
The most recent closings are expected to affect all Sears Hometown locations. Jesse Taylor, who owns the Malvern location, said in a Facebook post that all locations were notified of the bankruptcy and that all operations are shutting down.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TheArkadelphian .com.