Joshua James Duggar, 34, of Springdale, a former star of the “reality” TLC series “19 Kids and Counting,” was sentenced Wednesday to 151 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole.
U.S. District Court Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Duggar on one count of receiving material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Duggar repeatedly downloaded and viewed images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including images of prepubescent children and depictions of sadistic abuse.
Duggar installed a password-protected partition on the hard drive of his desktop computer at his used car lot in Springdale to avoid pornography-detecting software on the device. He then accessed
the partition to download child sexual abuse material from the internet multiple times over the course of three days in May 2019. The password for the partition was the same one he used for other personal and family accounts.
Duggar downloaded the material using the dark web and online file-sharing software, viewed it, and then removed it from his computer.
Law enforcement in Arkansas detected Duggar's activity during an undercover investigation involving the online file-sharing program, subsequently searched his car lot in November 2019, and seized Duggar's desktop computer as well as other evidence.
Significant evidence was found that pointed to Duggar's presence at the times of the offenses, including pictures that Duggar took on his phone that geolocated at or near the car lot. Duggar also sent multiple timestamped text messages to various individuals that indicated he was at the car lot at the relevant times; the messages were sent, and the iPhone pictures were created, at times within minutes of when the child sexual abuse material was downloaded or displayed on the desktop computer.
Additionally, he was the only paid employee on the lot at those times.
On December 9, 2021, a federal jury convicted Duggar of receiving and possessing material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.