Missing

A Drew County man missing since Monday was located Saturday morning and taken to a local hospital according to a news release from the Drew County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Anthony Mason, 54, was found in a wooded area near his home around 10 a.m., about an hour after a search party of Drew County Sheriff’s officers, local volunteers, friends and relatives began a search for the missing man.

He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, according to the news release.

