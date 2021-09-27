A Drew County man missing since Monday was located Saturday morning and taken to a local hospital according to a news release from the Drew County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Anthony Mason, 54, was found in a wooded area near his home around 10 a.m., about an hour after a search party of Drew County Sheriff’s officers, local volunteers, friends and relatives began a search for the missing man.
He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, according to the news release.
