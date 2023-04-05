There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-37-45-62-64, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $414 million ($221 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
16-30-31-54-68, Powerball 1, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $170 million ($90.4 million cash).