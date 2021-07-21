The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
HOWARD/MILLER
Ricky Williams, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine.
UNION
Timothy Edwards, violation of the Arkansas Hot Check Law.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
DESHA
Wendell McClain, aggravated robbery.
DREW
Herman Folk, possession of meth and cocaine with purpose of delivery, habitual offender.
HEMPSTEAD
David Wingfield, rape four counts, sexual assault, habitual offender.
LITTLE RIVER
Samuel Marron, negligent homicide two counts, battery second degree three counts.
Carolyn Diane Zachry, capital murder.
MILLER
Tobe Gurley, rape.
OUACHITA
Charles Glover, maintaining a drug premises in a drug-free zone, possession of drugs and firearms.
Charles Goodwin, attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery.
SEVIER
Joe Barnhill, capital murder.
Joe Copeland, murder first degree.
UNION
James Williams, aggravated robbery two counts.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.