There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-21-31-32-37, Powerball 23, Power Play 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $400. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $87 million ($44.6 million).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-33-38-57-70, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $104 million ($53.1 million cash).