An Ashdown man was sentenced this week to 360 months in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by 20 years supervised release, on one count of production of child pornography.
Federal District Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in TexARKana.
According to court documents, in November of 2018 the Federal Bureau of Investigation in TexARKana received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual had uploaded to the internet multiple images depicting the sexual abuse of a five-year-old female. The subsequent investigation identified Aaron Llyod Mitchell, 25, as the individual who posted the images to the internet. On November 21, 2018, FBI agents
conducted a search of Mitchell's residence. During a post-Miranda interview, Mitchell admitted to producing the images of the five-year-old and uploading them to the internet. On December 13, 2018, Mitchell was indicted on multiple charges involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. On June 20, 2019, Mitchell pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.
U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.
The FBI investigated the case.