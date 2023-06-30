Twenty-nine Arkansas State Police Recruits received their Trooper commissions on Thursday during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the State Capitol.
The graduates were among an initial field of 436 applicants who were tested and interviewed before entering a rigorous 21-week training stint.
The graduates received 1,100 hours of specialized instruction in the academy classrooms and through practical training exercises outside the classroom. The graduates were sworn under oath as Arkansas State Troopers by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as the keynote speaker.
The recruit graduates and their first post assignments are listed as follows:
Joshua Landreth, 2023-A Class Leader, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop C.
Troop A:
Blayn Lucas
James Booth Jr.
Tanner Crossland
Anthony Goins
Michael Leddon
Troop B:
Corey Bates
Eutah Russell
Jason Denison
Ethan Sanders
Troop C:
Isom Wells
Bryan Rose
Troop D:
Steven Seitz
Jarves Milow
Troop E:
Nathan Jynes
Ruben Zamora
Troop F (Warren):
Logan Holmes
Troop G (Hope):
Jacob Haynie
Troop H:
Logan Hatcher
Caleb Dobbins
Robert Roam III
Timothy Robinson
Troop I:
Nathaniel Masterson
Troop J:
Trey Fales
Tucker Rhodes
Troop K:
Steven Holt
Daniel Theiss
Troop L:
Harley Hopper
Manuel Valente-Sotelo
Special recognition and awards were presented to the recruits who attained the highest overall academy scores within the respective curriculum and training categories:
ACADEMICS
1st place – Tim Robinson
2nd place – Jason Denison
3rd place – Michael Leddon
PHYSICAL FITNESS
1st place – Ethan Sanders
2nd place – Tucker Rhodes
3rd place – Blayn Lucas
FIREARMS
1st place – Steven Seitz
2nd place – Jacob Haynie
3rd place – Steven Holt
EMERGENCY VEHICLE OPERATOR COURSE
1st place – Blayn Lucas
2nd place – Steven Seitz
3rd place – Isom Wells
Over the next month the new troopers will begin reporting to their respective assignments across the state. They will receive an additional 6 – 12 weeks of instruction working alongside a Field Training Officer before being released from their training regimen.