Twenty-nine Arkansas State Police Recruits received their Trooper commissions on Thursday during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the State Capitol.

The graduates were among an initial field of 436 applicants who were tested and interviewed before entering a rigorous 21-week training stint.

The graduates received 1,100 hours of specialized instruction in the academy classrooms and through practical training exercises outside the classroom. The graduates were sworn under oath as Arkansas State Troopers by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as the keynote speaker.

The recruit graduates and their first post assignments are listed as follows:

Joshua Landreth, 2023-A Class Leader, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop C.

Troop A:

Blayn Lucas

James Booth Jr.

Tanner Crossland

Anthony Goins

Michael Leddon

Troop B:

Corey Bates

Eutah Russell

Jason Denison

Ethan Sanders

Troop C:

Isom Wells

Bryan Rose

Troop D:

Steven Seitz

Jarves Milow

Troop E:

Nathan Jynes

Ruben Zamora

Troop F (Warren):

Logan Holmes

Troop G (Hope):

Jacob Haynie

Troop H:

Logan Hatcher

Caleb Dobbins

Robert Roam III

Timothy Robinson

Troop I:

Nathaniel Masterson

Troop J:

Trey Fales

Tucker Rhodes

Troop K:

Steven Holt

Daniel Theiss

Troop L:

Harley Hopper

Manuel Valente-Sotelo

Special recognition and awards were presented to the recruits who attained the highest overall academy scores within the respective curriculum and training categories:

ACADEMICS

1st place – Tim Robinson

2nd place – Jason Denison

3rd place – Michael Leddon

PHYSICAL FITNESS

1st place – Ethan Sanders

2nd place – Tucker Rhodes

3rd place – Blayn Lucas

FIREARMS

1st place – Steven Seitz

2nd place – Jacob Haynie

3rd place – Steven Holt

EMERGENCY VEHICLE OPERATOR COURSE

1st place – Blayn Lucas

2nd place – Steven Seitz

3rd place – Isom Wells

Over the next month the new troopers will begin reporting to their respective assignments across the state. They will receive an additional 6 – 12 weeks of instruction working alongside a Field Training Officer before being released from their training regimen.

