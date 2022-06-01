There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
6-15-41-63-64, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Ohio.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $800.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $189 million ($109.9 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
27-28-51-68-69, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $168 million ($99.8 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.