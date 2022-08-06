A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were cut Saturday by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs.
The suspect was shot and wounded.
Arkansas State Police said in a statement that at about 8 a.m., law enforcement authorities were notified of a trespasser at 295 Wilburn Road. The sheriff’s deputy and local police officer encountered Cody Weidemann, 31, of Bentonville at the address.
During an altercation with Weideman, both law enforcement officers were cut with a razor type instrument. The sheriff’s deputy and police officer both used gunfire to subdue Weideman. None of the three are believed to have sustained life-threatening wounds.
The local police officer was treated and released at a local hospital. The sheriff’s deputy and Weideman were transported to a Little Rock hospital. Both are reported to be in stable condition.
An investigation into the use of deadly force by the law enforcement officers will be conducted by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and submitted to the Cleburne County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the gunfire by both officers was used consistent with Arkansas laws.