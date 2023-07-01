A Fordyce man got an early birthday present courtesy of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s $20 200X instant game.
L.C. Brown, who will turn 65 next Thursday, recently claimed his $500,000 lottery prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center.
Brown purchased the scratch-off ticket at Bailey’s Mobile, 2235 U.S. 79 in Fordyce. With Brown’s win, two top prizes of $500,000 remain on the 200X instant game.
“I stopped at Bailey’s to get some chicken and decided to purchase a lottery ticket while I was there,” said Brown. “I knew I had won big when all the bells and sirens started going off after I gave my ticket to the store clerk to confirm my win.”
He remained calm despite having just won a life-changing amount of money. Brown first told his brother, Frank, about his win. With his newfound wealth, he plans to save and continue working.
“I work at a lumber company and don’t plan to retire right now because I enjoy staying active,” Brown told lottery officials.