There was no grand prize winner in Saturday’s Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
12-17-20-21-26, Powerball 8, Power Play 3x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in Maryland and New York, and one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Iowa.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold, worth $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold, worth $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $168 million ($117 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-10-19-21-50, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $396 million ($272.3 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).