There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
11-20-33-39-65, Powerball 24, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $50 million ($22 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
21-24-36-40-70, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $73 million ($50.4 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.