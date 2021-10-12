Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

11-20-33-39-65, Powerball 24, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $50 million ($22 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

21-24-36-40-70, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 5x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $73 million ($50.4 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

