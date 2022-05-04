Tykendrick Bradford, 16, died early Tuesday from a gunshot wound suffered during a drive-by shooting in Hope.
The Hope Police Department said in a statement that at about 12 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person who had been shot at the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
They found Bradford lying on the ground in front of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Medics arrived and transported Bradford to Wadley Hospital in Hope where he was later pronounced deceased.
According to witnesses at the scene, Bradford was struck by gunfire that came from a vehicle passing in front of the residence.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone having information about the shooting has been asked to call Hope Police Lt. Jimmy Courtney at 870-722-2560.
Bradford was a freshman at Hope High School.
The school district said in a statement on its Facebook page that extra counselors and social workers have been made available for Hope High students and staff.
“The entire Bobcat Family expresses deep sadness and shock at the passing of this student. It is times like this that we come together not only to offer our sympathies but also to demonstrate our resolve as the Bobcat Family,” the statement said.
