There was no grand prize winner nationally in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
7-14-24-30-56, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $47 million ($23 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $189 million ($91 million cash).