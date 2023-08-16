Appointments of South Arkansas residents to state boards and commissions have been announced by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Sammy Angel, of Lake Village, to the State Plant Board. Term expires on August 15, 2028.
Jon Bierbaum, of Lake Village, to the State Plant Board. Term expires on August 15, 2028.
John Scott Gunter, of Hope, to serve as the Justice of the Peace for District 5 of Hempstead County. Term expires on December 31, 2024. Fulfills the remaining term of Robert Whitlock.
