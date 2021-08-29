The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has started the Letter of Intent (LOI) phase for Courthouse Restoration Grants and Historic Preservation Restoration Grants (HPRG).
LOIs should be delivered between September 13 and November 16 using the online grant portal at arkansasheritage.com.
Courthouse Restoration Grants are open to historic county courthouses for maintenance and repairs in return for façade easements. The grants come from the Real Estate Transfer Tax administered by the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council. Annually the AHPP distributes between $150,000 and $1 million in grants in the Courthouse Restoration category.
All properties considered for the HPRG grant should be listed on the National Register of Historic Places or the Arkansas Register and some options require a cash match percentage.
Applicants submitting a LOI may receive project development, on-site visit and technical services regarding preservation practices and material to prepare the final application.
The grant application deadlines are January 28 for Courthouse Restoration and March 3 for HPRG. A workshop for first-time applicants will be available via Zoom 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28. To receive the meeting ID contact AHPP Director Scott Kaufman at 501-324-9785 or scott.kaufman@arkansas.gov .