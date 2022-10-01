Getting rail from the Union Pacific rail line to an industrial super site opposite Highway 67 must happen in order to attract companies to Clark County, economic development officials said Tuesday.
An extension has been requested from the U.S. Economic Development Administration on a $1.3 million grant awarded to local economic development groups to build a trans-load rail facility within the Clark County Industrial Park. The Economic Development Corporation of Clark County has already committed to a $1.3 million match to the EDA funds if the time extension is granted.
At least one prospective company eyeing Clark County needs rail — or at least a promise there will be rail access — before committing. Project “Teal”, as it’s called due to a non-disclosure agreement during negotiations, is the company calling for rail. In August, the EDCCC agreed to deed up to 300 acres of the super site to Teal as a preliminary incentive to commit. The company was reported to want ownership of a portion of the site in addition to the guarantee of rail access.
“I believe we can get rail out there,” Griffin said in response to a board member’s question about Teal’s commitment. “It’s imperative that we get that rail out there, or Teal won’t be a project.” Griffin added that Union Pacific executives are part of talks about the hopeful rail project.
