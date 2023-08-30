There was no winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
9-39-52-61-63, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $85 million ($41.2 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
4-6-25-55-68, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $386 million ($185.8 million cash).