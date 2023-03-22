There was no grand prize winner Tuesday of the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-21-25-27-40, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $302 million ($159.8 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 4 + MegaPlay winners of $1,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
1-27-32-47-67, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $96 million ($51.7 million cash).