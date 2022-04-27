Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

5-7-19-46-69 Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 4x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $800.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $43 million ($25.9 million cash value).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

12-18-20-39-61, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $454 million ($271.9 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

