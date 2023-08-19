Mega Millions

There was no winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

10-20-29-44-66, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $3 million in New Hampshire.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $33 million ($15.8 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

9-11-17-19-55, Powerball 1, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $264 million ($129.7 million cash).

